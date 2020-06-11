Switzerland’s lawmakers approve gay rights, same sex marriage

Members of the Lower House of Parliament in Switzerland, approved on Thursday a draft legislation legalizing same-sex marriage and gay rights.

The decision was taken after 132 of the legislators in the predominantly conservative country voted in favour of the said bill.

Read also: 104-yr-old scientist regrets old age, heads to Switzerland to end his life

Rights groups and campaigners consider the move long overdue as only in February a law was passed specifically protecting gay, lesbian and bisexual people from discrimination.

The legislation will now move to the upper house for a final vote.

Join the conversation

Opinions