Switzerland’s lawmakers approve gay rights, same sex marriage

June 11, 2020
Members of the Lower House of Parliament in Switzerland, approved on Thursday a draft legislation legalizing same-sex marriage and gay rights.

The decision was taken after 132 of the legislators in the predominantly conservative country voted in favour of the said bill.

Rights groups and campaigners consider the move long overdue as only in February a law was passed specifically protecting gay, lesbian and bisexual people from discrimination.

The legislation will now move to the upper house for a final vote.

