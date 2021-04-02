S*x worker drags Davido for allegedly refusing to pay for service, leaks chat | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
S*x worker drags Davido for allegedly refusing to pay for service, leaks chat
A self-acclaimed American sex worker identified as Darling Nicky has called out Nigerian recording artiste, Davido for allegedly refusing to pay her after the service she rendered.
Darling Nicky who called out the singer in a Twitter thread claimed that she worked as an escort for the singer to an event before she helped him and some members of his entourage out.
She alleged in the post that she was not paid afterwards, instead, the singer has remained reluctant to respond to her after she rendered her services to him.
She wrote on Twitter;
Read also: Singer Davido swoons over his act in Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America
Davido contacted me for escort services and really tried not paying me Face with tears of joy “celebrities” man.. this is exactly how you get exposed.
“A friend who had worked with him referred me to him. Only after confirming with them that he paid, did I accept his invite.
“I spoke to his friend who was in the room when shit went down. He and Davido contacted me the next day asking if I had friends to come with next time. I reminded his friend I was never paid.
“I sent a heart just in case he didn’t see my message with my zelle in it. This was his & my response.
“& I ain’t tripping off the money I’m tripping off the respect. I’m totally cool with charging shit to the game, that’s game, sometimes that’s what SW’s have to go through, but to play you gotta pay. Someway somehow”
Read the thread and see the leaked chat below.
Davido contacted me for escort services and really tried not paying me 😂 “celebrities” man.. this is exactly how you get exposed.
— Darling Nicky | Vegas April 7-11th (@xDarlingNicky) March 31, 2021
I sent a heart just in case he didn’t see my message with my zelle in it. This was his & my response.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S4NoEC8d83
— Darling Nicky | Vegas April 7-11th (@xDarlingNicky) March 31, 2021
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...