S*x worker drags Davido for allegedly refusing to pay for service, leaks chat | Ripples Nigeria

A self-acclaimed American sex worker identified as Darling Nicky has called out Nigerian recording artiste, Davido for allegedly refusing to pay her after the service she rendered.

Darling Nicky who called out the singer in a Twitter thread claimed that she worked as an escort for the singer to an event before she helped him and some members of his entourage out.

She alleged in the post that she was not paid afterwards, instead, the singer has remained reluctant to respond to her after she rendered her services to him.

She wrote on Twitter;

Read also: Singer Davido swoons over his act in Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America

Davido contacted me for escort services and really tried not paying me Face with tears of joy “celebrities” man.. this is exactly how you get exposed.

“A friend who had worked with him referred me to him. Only after confirming with them that he paid, did I accept his invite.

“I spoke to his friend who was in the room when shit went down. He and Davido contacted me the next day asking if I had friends to come with next time. I reminded his friend I was never paid.

“I sent a heart just in case he didn’t see my message with my zelle in it. This was his & my response.

“& I ain’t tripping off the money I’m tripping off the respect. I’m totally cool with charging shit to the game, that’s game, sometimes that’s what SW’s have to go through, but to play you gotta pay. Someway somehow”

Read the thread and see the leaked chat below.

Davido contacted me for escort services and really tried not paying me 😂 “celebrities” man.. this is exactly how you get exposed. — Darling Nicky | Vegas April 7-11th (@xDarlingNicky) March 31, 2021

I sent a heart just in case he didn’t see my message with my zelle in it. This was his & my response.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S4NoEC8d83 — Darling Nicky | Vegas April 7-11th (@xDarlingNicky) March 31, 2021

Join the conversation

Opinions