Sylva reportedly withdraws from 2023 presidential race

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has reportedly withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

The Northern Solidarity Group on May 9 presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms to the minister in a bid to push him into the presidential race.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Wednesday directed ministers and other public office holders with designs on the 2023 elections to resign from their positions latest by May 16.

The ultimatum expired on Monday (today).

An official in the ministry, who confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja, said Sylva has returned to work.

He added that the minister pulled out of the presidential race to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to achieve a robust oil sector.

At least three ministers – Godwill Akpabio (Niger Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology), Emeka Nwajiuba (Education) – had resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) since the President’s directive.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is expected to resign from the government on Monday.

