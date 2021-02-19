Sylva to visit Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, two others to discuss OPEC production cut | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has begun on a four-day visit to some member countries of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) to discuss crude oil production cut.

The Special Adviser on Media to the minister, Alhaji Garba Deen Muhammad, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said Sylva left the country on Friday.

According to him, the minister will visit Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan during the trip.

He said: “The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has left Nigeria today (Friday) for Equatorial Guinea on a start of his four-nation shuttle to oil-producing countries that include Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan within the week.

“His mission is to discuss issues of compliance with oil production cuts which OPEC has been using to stabilise oil price at the peak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mohammed said Sylva is expected to deploy Nigeria’scredentials as a full compliant member country to encourage the four nations to stay the course and abide by the cuts and OPEC general principles.

He said that the minister is expected back in Nigeria next week.

OPEC had recently appointed the former Bayelsa State governor as its Special Envoy to the four countries in a bid to ensure compliance with the oil production cut.

