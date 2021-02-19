Sylva to visit Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, two others to discuss OPEC production cut | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Sylva to visit Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, two others to discuss OPEC production cut
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has begun on a four-day visit to some member countries of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) to discuss crude oil production cut.
The Special Adviser on Media to the minister, Alhaji Garba Deen Muhammad, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said Sylva left the country on Friday.
According to him, the minister will visit Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan during the trip.
He said: “The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has left Nigeria today (Friday) for Equatorial Guinea on a start of his four-nation shuttle to oil-producing countries that include Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan within the week.
“His mission is to discuss issues of compliance with oil production cuts which OPEC has been using to stabilise oil price at the peak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”
Mohammed said Sylva is expected to deploy Nigeria’scredentials as a full compliant member country to encourage the four nations to stay the course and abide by the cuts and OPEC general principles.
He said that the minister is expected back in Nigeria next week.
OPEC had recently appointed the former Bayelsa State governor as its Special Envoy to the four countries in a bid to ensure compliance with the oil production cut.
Politics
Edo records 53 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death
The Edo State government on Friday confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force in Benin, however, said the state also recorded 23 recoveries and one fatality.
According to him, the death has increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities since the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to 42.
He said: “The 53 new cases were confirmed positive from 208 samples collected within a 24-hour period.
“We also recorded one more health worker-infection, with 864 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.
“With the new figures, Edo has now recorded a total of 1,717 confirmed cases, 389 health worker-infections, 42 deaths, and 803 recoveries since December 1, 2020, when the state started tracking the second wave of the virus.”
Obi reassured the people of the state of the government’s commitment to containing the pandemic and protecting them.
He, however, urged the residents to complement the state government’s efforts at ensuring the health and safety of all citizens.
Altogether, Edo State has 4, 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154 fatalities, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Latest
Gombe govt imposes curfew on LGA over protests
The Gombe State government on Friday imposed 24 hours curfew in Billiri local government area of the state over protest by some aggrieved persons in the area.
Hundreds of women had mounted checks at various points in Billiri LGA to protest the state government’s delay in appointing a new paramount ruler for the area.
The Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, who announced the curfew at a press briefing, said the measure was aimed at finding lasting peace in the area.
The curfew, according to him, takes effect from Friday.
He said: “Following the current eruption of violence in Billiri Town, which has degenerated into a security threat to lives and property, the Gombe State government has imposed 24 hours curfew within Billiri local government area with effect from 6:00 p.m. of Friday, February 19, 2021.
“The government affirmed the need for peaceful co-existence among the citizenry and commitment to the protection of lives and properties. Consequently, the government has suspended all forms of gatherings in Billiri local government area of Gombe State.
“All security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive. All citizens are expected to comply with the directive except those personnel providing essential services.”
Latest
Zamfara bandit leader meets Niger govt, promises quick release of abducted Kagara students
The leader of armed bandits in Zamfara State, Dogo Gide, assured on Friday that the abducted students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of Niger State would soon be released.
Gide, whose group controls the Southern part of Zamfara forests, gave the assurance when he met with officials of the Niger State government in Gusau.
The meeting was initiated by a prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Gumi.
Although he said the abducted students are not in his custody, he would negotiate with other criminal groups to facilitate the release of the victims.
The bandit leader assured that with the intervention of Gumi the group would ensure the release of the abducted persons.
Armed bandits had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted 27 students and three members of staff from the college.
One of the students was reportedly shot dead by the bandits during the attack on the college.
Gide said: “The abducted persons, whether they were kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara State or any other neighbouring states of Niger, Kebbi, and Kaduna will be released soon.”
