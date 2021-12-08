SYLVESTER OROMONI: Buhari vows to get justice for 12-year-old Dowen College student

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday vowed that anyone involved the killing of the 12-year-old student of Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni, would not be spared.

Sylvester died last week from injuries he sustained during an assault by his mates in school.

The Lagos State had since ordered the indefinite closure of the college.

Buhari, who reacted to the incident in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said he was closely monitoring the case, adding that no one involved in the boy’s death would go free.

The statement read: “For several days now, the nation has been gripped by the news of the tragic incident at Dowen College, in Lagos with morbid details constantly emerging of how our young son, Sylvester Oromoni (Junior) met his death.

READ ALSO: Death of students in Lagos accident devastating – Sanwo-Olu

“President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killing of Sylvester, one of our bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family and if this incident is truly arising from bullying or cultism, the President assures that it must act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to this recurring problem.

“I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident. On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, and give the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable.”

“The President urges the police to continue the ongoing investigation until they get to the root of the matter in order for the law to take its course, assuring that justice will be done, no matter who is involved.”

