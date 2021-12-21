News
SYLVESTER OROMONI: Lagos arraigns five Dowen College students
Lagos State government on Tuesday arraigned five students of Dowen College in Lekki area of the state who allegedly tortured a 12-year-old junior student of the college, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, to death, at the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court.
The government arraigned the defendants on a two-count charge of conspiracy and homicide.
The students were charged over their complicity in the torture and murder of the 12-year-old who they allegedly tried to initiate into a secret cult.
The Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatuntobosun-Adebayo, however, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each.
They also expected to produce two sureties each in like sum.
READ ALSO: Kemi Olunloyo threatens Falana, late Sylvester Oromoni's family with lawsuit
According to Olatunbosun-Adedayo, the defendants’ sureties must include their parents who are expected to swear an affidavit of compliance.
She also directed the defendants to submit their international passports to the court, with their residences verified by the prosecutor.
The chief magistrate ordered the students be remanded in a juvenile home till the next hearing date.
