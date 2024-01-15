Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos coroner court to release findings April 12

The Lagos State Coroner Court will release findings on the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos, Master Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., by April 12.

The Coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, stated this during the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the case on Monday.

The 12-year-old died on November 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta, after alleged health complications at the college.

The inquest began in January 2022.

The Oromoni family alleged that the student died from injuries he suffered as a result of bullying by five senior students of the college.

The family also claimed that he was not treated by the school in a hospital.

However, Dowen College rejected the claim that the deceased was bullied by students in the college.

A rights activist, Chief Femi Falana (SAN) represented the Oromoni family while Anthony Kpokpo represented Dowen College.

The mother of the deceased, Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni, testified as the last witness before the coroner on October 23 last year.

