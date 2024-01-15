News
Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos coroner court to release findings April 12
The Lagos State Coroner Court will release findings on the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos, Master Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., by April 12.
The Coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, stated this during the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the case on Monday.
The 12-year-old died on November 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta, after alleged health complications at the college.
The inquest began in January 2022.
READ ALSO: Coroner holds inquest into death of late Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, mother rains curses on son’s killers
The Oromoni family alleged that the student died from injuries he suffered as a result of bullying by five senior students of the college.
The family also claimed that he was not treated by the school in a hospital.
However, Dowen College rejected the claim that the deceased was bullied by students in the college.
A rights activist, Chief Femi Falana (SAN) represented the Oromoni family while Anthony Kpokpo represented Dowen College.
The mother of the deceased, Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni, testified as the last witness before the coroner on October 23 last year.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...