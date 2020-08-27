Synthego secures $100m to fund gene editing

Synthego on Thursday secured a $100 million funding round, an investment that is expected to help produce reagents and cells supporting basic research and clinical trials.

The development was confirmed by the board of directors, who noted that the startup was developing a machine learning-based approach to engineering genomes.

According to Synthego, gene engineering is a fraught process involving at least three complex steps.

Explaining these processes, the company revealed that scientists have to identify the gene they wish to target and material within the gene that’s a prime candidate for removal.

“They then need to isolate and procure reagents and components for the editing itself, make the edit, and determine whether the edit was performed successfully. That’s one of the reasons gene therapies like Novartis’ Zolgensma, a treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), cost in excess of hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient,” a statement from the board further noted.

For embarking on this technology, Synthego stated that it aimed at accelerating the research and development (R&D) of less costly gene therapies via a combination of machine learning, automation, and engineered biology.

