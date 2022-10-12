Entertainment
Tacha Akide, ex-BBNaija housemate, cautions against ‘respect card’ ahead of 2023 general elections
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide on Wednesday admonished her followers to desist from presenting the ‘respect card’ ahead of the 2023 general elections.
According to the reality star, Nigerians and politicians should not expect respect from her, especially as the country approaches its next general elections.
The reality tv star mentioned that politicians would attempt killing her and her unborn children, yet expect respect from her.
“You see this elections ehn! Let no body bring up respect oh! Because you cannot be trying to k*ll me and my unborn children and still be expecting respect from me. I like to be polite BUT Shurrup your mouth,” she wrote on her verified Twitter page.
You see this elections ehn! Let no body bring up respect oh! Because you cannot be trying to k*ll me and my unborn children and still be expecting respect from me. I like to be polite BUT Shurrup your mouth.
— TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2022
Akide’s post on social media is coming days after the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu while addressing APC women urged them to tell Nigerians calling for a change of government to “shut up their mouths.”
Specifically, the APC presidential candidate was speaking about the failure of the former ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Speaking, the former Lagos state governor said, “If they say they want a change of government, just tell them we will like to be polite but shut up your mouth.”
The ruling party candidate added, “Prosperity is here. Help is here. Security is here. Banditry has ended. Hopelessness is not in our dictionary.”
Listen to his speech below.
“if they tell you dey want a change of govt, tell them we like to be polite but shut up because we have moved away from the era”
~ Bola Tinubu.
They doctored video, picture now they are now doctoring quote too. pic.twitter.com/C25fKT5I8s
— Qudus Akanbi Eleyi Of Lagos. (@Qdpaper2) October 12, 2022
