Tacha Akide refuses to eat humble pie, blasts critics | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Tacha Akide refuses to eat humble pie, blasts critics
Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Tacha Akide has refused to apologize for stating that the 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem edition was nothing without her.
The reality star published a video on social media on Thursday where she claimed that her presence in Big Brother’s House brought massive viewership for that year’s edition. She also mentioned that she became an established star on her own.
Tacha specifically stated;
‘Big Brother gave me a platform and I gave them a show.’
Moments after the video went viral, she was criticized for her statement by social media critics. The reality star has now responded to those trolling her.
READ ALSO: Tacha Akide lambasts fans who say Big Brother Naija made her a star
Taking to Twitter, Tacha stated that she owes nobody an apology and she will never eat the humble pie.
Here is what she wrote;
“Wait how are you ungrateful for saying the truth!!? Y’all pained !”
She continued;
“If being humble is shutting your mouth up and having lots make constant naive comments about you, then I throw the HUMBLE SHIELD off the window. F**k what you think
“People can be fake for all I care, can NEVER BE TACHA! What’s the point of diluting the truth when no one else besides TACHA PAYS THE BILLS?? why do I need to lick ass?? Never been my thing, it won’t start today.”
People can be fake for all I care, can NEVER BE TACHA! What’s the point of diluting the truth when no one else besides TACHA PAYS THE BILLS?? why do I need to lick ass?? Never been my thing, it won’t start today.
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 3, 2021
Tacha participated in the 4th edition of Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem edition.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...