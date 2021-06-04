 Tacha Akide refuses to eat humble pie, blasts critics | Ripples Nigeria
Tacha Akide refuses to eat humble pie, blasts critics

3 hours ago

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, to earn N38M for part in int'l reality show

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Tacha Akide has refused to apologize for stating that the 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem edition was nothing without her.

The reality star published a video on social media on Thursday where she claimed that her presence in Big Brother’s House brought massive viewership for that year’s edition. She also mentioned that she became an established star on her own.

Tacha specifically stated;

‘Big Brother gave me a platform and I gave them a show.’

Moments after the video went viral, she was criticized for her statement by social media critics. The reality star has now responded to those trolling her.

Taking to Twitter, Tacha stated that she owes nobody an apology and she will never eat the humble pie.

Here is what she wrote;
“Wait how are you ungrateful for saying the truth!!? Y’all pained !”

She continued;

“If being humble is shutting your mouth up and having lots make constant naive comments about you, then I throw the HUMBLE SHIELD off the window. F**k what you think

“People can be fake for all I care, can NEVER BE TACHA! What’s the point of diluting the truth when no one else besides TACHA PAYS THE BILLS?? why do I need to lick ass?? Never been my thing, it won’t start today.”

Tacha participated in the 4th edition of Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem edition.

By Adekunle Fajana

