Tackling corruption, governance failures key to Nigeria, Africa’s progress – Peter Obi 

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has reiterated that Nigeria—and Africa as a whole—can only thrive if corruption and reckless governance are decisively addressed.

In a post shared on his official X handle on Sunday, Obi stressed the urgent need to redirect focus toward purposeful investment in development priorities.

“I shared insights from my political journey, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that come with serving the public. I maintained that Nigeria, and indeed Africa, can work for all if we dismantle corruption and rascality in governance,” he wrote.

Obi made the remarks while reflecting on his recent address at the “African Together Conference” held at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, where he spoke to aspiring African leaders under the theme *‘The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents.’*

“Yesterday, at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, I was honoured with an invitation to address African youths in the African Together Conference tagged ‘The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents.’”

He described his interaction with the youth as both motivating and hopeful for Africa’s future.

“I was delighted to interact with these youths drawn from different African countries and passionate about making a positive difference in society. I was inspired by the energy and determination of these young leaders, and I remain committed to empowering them to shape Africa’s future.”

During his engagement, Obi emphasized the importance of investing in core sectors such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, describing them as pillars of sustainable development.

“Our discussion centred on the pathway to dismantling corruption and building a better future for our continent. I reiterated how investing in the critical areas of human and national development, education, health, and pulling people out of poverty can drive immeasurable growth and development in any nation and continent.”

Drawing comparisons with countries that have achieved rapid development, Obi pointed to models in Asia as examples of what visionary leadership can accomplish.

“With competent, committed, and compassionate leadership, Nigeria can become a beacon of hope, and Africa will rise to become a global economic powerhouse,” he asserted.

He extended gratitude to the organisers of the event and reaffirmed the role of inclusive governance in building a better nation.

“I thank the African Society, University of Cambridge, for hosting this important event, and I also appreciate the young leaders who participated with such enthusiasm and dedication.”

Obi concluded with a call to action for citizens to take ownership of Nigeria’s future by actively demanding accountability in leadership.

“As we strive to build the New Nigeria, we all must get involved in this important process of nation-building by ensuring that only competent, capable, committed leaders with character and integrity are elected into public offices,” he averred.

