﻿ TAKE-IT-BACK: Actress Lolo 1 laments show of force on peaceful protesters by security operatives

Nigerian actress and media personality Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo 1, has lamented the show of force by security operatives on protesters in Abuja.

Lolo 1 denounced the use of tear gas canisters to disperse demonstrators in Abuja during the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organizations’ demonstration.

She argued that people have the right to peacefully gather, as it is their right in the constitution to do so, especially when there is no form of violence during the protests.

READ ALSO: Actress Lolo 1 claims she was r@ped by colleague six years ago

Lolo 1 said, ‘‘Citizens have a right to peacefully gather; it’s their right in the constitution. But when they now gather and there is no form of violence, it’s not like they’re carrying guns or anything, no form of violence or agitation.’’

She also stated further that she is not sure that the protesters did anything to make security operatives think that they would cause a breakdown of law and order.

‘‘Even if they were chanting, it’s just words. Not like their words turn into bullets, but for you to fire tear gas in the midst of peaceful protesters, I’m just wondering if there was anything they did to make them think the protesters would cause a breakdown of law and order. If nothing like that has happened, is the show of force not too aggressive?’’ Lolo 1 asked.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now