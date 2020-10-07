Take war to Boko Haram hideouts, Zulum charges military

In a bid to defeat Boko-Haram, the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has advised the military to launch a first attack against the insurgents and avoid reprisal moves.

A statement quoted the governor as giving the suggestion on Tuesday, at the combined 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters Chief of Army Staff Conference held in Maiduguri, the state capital, organised for senior officers.

“I urge the Nigerian Army to take the war to all hideouts of Boko Haram. The army should not wait and give the insurgents the opportunity of the first attack. You should as a matter of policy embark upon clinical clearance operation after successful execution of attacks,” Zulum said.

Read also: Amid B’Haram attacks, Zulum set to resettle more IDPs, says we have to take destiny into our hands

The governor also commended the effort of the Nigerian Military in the counter-insurgency operations in the North-east while he pledged his continuous support.

“Let me commend the renewed effort and vigour of the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency and urge you to sustain the momentum. ”

“In line with my 10 cardinal agenda for good governance, Borno State Government shall maintain and sustain its role as key stakeholders in the activities and operations of Nigerian Army through the provision of all the needed support and morale-boosting mechanism to all security operatives involved in the fight against insurgency to end Boko Haram crisis.”

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, thanked the governor for his immense support.

“I thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, for honouring our invitation and for always identifying with us on the collective effort to defeat terrorism and criminalities in the North-East,” Buratai said.

Join the conversation

Opinions