International
Taliban changes name of Afghanistan after overthrow of govt
After overthrowing the government of Afghanistan and taking control of affairs, the Taliban has changed the Asian country’s name to the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”
The name was earlier given to the country 20 years ago by the Taliban government that was ousted by United States-led forces after the twin tower attack in September 2001.
Read also: Trump seeks Biden’s resignation in wake of Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
A day after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, stepped down from his post and the Taliban took over control of Kabul, Taliban leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, was on Monday, declared the new President of Afghanistan, the new government promptly effected the name change.
The Afghan Taliban had ruled the country for nearly six years from 1996 to 2001, establishing an Islamic state, before they were ousted by the US and allied forces.
