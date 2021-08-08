International
Taliban forces capture another Afghan city
Taliban forces have captured Afghanistan’s third provincial capital city of Kunduz.
This came just three days after the militia took control of the strategic city of Sheberghan, the country’s second provincial capital.
In a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, Taliban said the forces captured the police headquarters, the governor’s compound, and the prison in the city.
“We have the capabilities to take over cities but we were waiting for them and our policy is for peace and reconciliation but of course when they [government] launched an offensive against us, they started the bombing campaign against us, we reacted and took two provincial centers but still, our policy is for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan issue,” he said.
READ ALSO: Taliban takes over TV station in Afghanistan’s strategic city
A member of the Kunduz provincial assembly, Amruddin Wali, who confirmed the development, added: “Heavy clashes started yesterday (Saturday) afternoon, all government headquarters are in control of the Taliban, only the army base and the airport is with ANDSF [Afghan security forces] from where they are resisting the Taliban.”
Health officials in Kunduz said 14 bodies, including those of women and children have been recovered.
More than 30 injured people had also been taken to hospitals for medical attention.
Kunduz had previously fallen to the group in 2015 and 2016.
