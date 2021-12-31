Taliban outlaws shaving, trimming of beards, says it’s un-Islamic

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has banned the shaving and trimming of beards in the country, saying the act was un-Islamic.

The prohibition was part of a new set of instructions contained in a decree signed on Thursday by the extremist Minister, Sheikh Muhammad Khalid Haqqani.

In the decree, the Taliban-led Afghan government set out across the troubled nation, urged barbers and barbershops to refrain from shaving or trimming customers’ beards as it is forbidden in Islam.

The copy of the instructions also mandated the dreared Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice to arrest and prosecute any defaulter of the law including the main culprit and the offending barber.

Parts of the new decree specifically prohibiting the shaving and trimming of beards reads:

“Growing a beard is a natural deed and the Sunnah [the way of life and legal precedent] of all Prophets and Islamic Sharia has repeatedly emphasised it.

“Shaving or trimming a beard is forbidden under a unanimous decision by the religious scholars.

“Companions of the Prophet Muhammad, their followers, their successors, Mujahideen [holy warriors] and other scholars do not agree on shaving or trimming the beard.

“So, it is understood that shaving or trimming a beard is against human nature and the action is against Islamic Sharia.”

