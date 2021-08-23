Taliban sentence brother of wanted Afghan translator to death

The Taliban have sentenced the brother of a wanted Afghan translator to death, accusing him of helping the US and providing security to his brother, who served as an interpreter to American troops.

According to a former service member who worked with the translator who confirmed his service and his brother’s plight, the sentence is just one example of how the Taliban are directly threatening Afghans who worked or have family members who worked with the US.

In letters the former service worker produced, the translator’s brother was accused of helping Americans which, to the Talibans, is a capital offence.

“You have been accused of helping the Americans,” the Taliban letter read.

“You are also accused of providing security to your brother, who has been an interpreter,” it added.

The first letter from the Taliban, which was hand written, ordered the man to appear for a hearing.

The second handwritten letter was a notice of his failure to appear for the hearing, while, in the third letter, which was typed, the Taliban notified the man that because he rejected previous warnings to stop “your servitude to the invading crusaders” and ignored a subpoena to appear for a hearing, he was “guilty in absentia” and will be sentenced to death.

The Taliban delivered the letters within the last three months to the interpreter’s brother, according to the former service member.

The letters, which were written in one of Afghanistan‘s official languages, Pashto and translated into English by the CNN, have seals that match those of archival Taliban letters.

“These court decisions are final and you will not have the right to object,” the third letter reads.

“You chose this path for yourself and your death is eminent [sic], God willing.”

The letters contradict assurances Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid made at a press conference last week, as the group tried to project a more moderate image to the world.

“Nobody will be harmed in Afghanistan. Of course, there is a huge difference between us now and 20 years ago,” Mujahid had said.

