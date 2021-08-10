International
Taliban takes complete control of Afghan north as residents hide indoors
Taliban fighters have taken complete control of captured territories in northern Afghanistan, tightening their grips on the provinces while residents hide in their homes amidst threats by pro-government forces to fight to the death to defend Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north yet to fall to the armed group.
According to the Taliban media team, as at Tuesday morning, all but one of the northern provinces in the war-torn country were under its control and they will do everything possible to prevent government troops from further advancement.
In a statement on Tuesday morning, President Ashraf Ghani called on regional ‘strongmen’ to support his embattled government after a stunning string of Taliban victories as it was up to the forces to defend themselves.
In the town of Aibak, capital of Samangan province on the main road between Mazar-i-Sharif and the national capital, Kabul, Taliban fighters were consolidating their grip, moving into government buildings, as government security forces appeared to have withdrawn from the town, residents said, as they kept off the streets.
“The only way is self-imposed house arrest or to find a way to leave for Kabul. But then, even Kabul is not a safe option anymore,” said Sher Mohamed Abbas, a provincial tax office, when asked about living conditions in the town.
Abbas said Taliban had arrived at his office and told workers to go home. He and other residents said they had not seen nor heard fighting on Tuesday.
