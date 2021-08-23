Taliban warns of consequences over continued presence of US Forces

The Taliban, on Sunday, responded to a statement by the US President Joe Biden over the timeline of the evacuation of American Forces in the troubled country.

Biden had stated that he was still planning to finalize the evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31, but left the door open to extending the deadline if necessary.

However, the Taliban responded to his speech by saying that extending the deadline is a “red line.”

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Sky News: “It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So, if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that.”

He added, “If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations – the answer is no. Or there would be consequences.”

“It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction.”

Regarding the desperation of some Afghanis to flee the country as evidenced by chaotic scenes at the Kabul Airport, Shaheen dismissed it as economic migration.

“I assure you it is not about being worried or scared.” He said.

“They want to reside in Western countries and that is a kind of economic migration because Afghanistan is a poor country and 70% of the people of Afghanistan live under the line of poverty so everyone wants to resettle in Western countries to have a prosperous life. It is not about [being] scared.”

Regarding Video footage that has emerged claiming to show the Taliban going door to door threatening people and seeking former government workers and also reports of girls’ schools being closed in some provinces, Suhail confirms to Sky News, “All fake news. I can assure you there are many reports by our opponents claiming what is not based on realities.”

“Now, women teachers have resumed work. Lost nothing. Female journalists have resumed their work. Lost nothing.” He added.

