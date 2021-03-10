TALL DREAM? Biafra to supply free oil to Nigeria, other West African neighbours —Nnamdi Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has promised to supply free gas and oil to West African countries including Nigeria when the Republic of Biafra is eventually realised.

Kanu also pledged that persecuted Northern Christian communities would be granted political asylum in Biafra to save them from genocidal attack by terrorists.

He made the pledges in a live broadcast, saying the struggle for the independence of Biafra was not borne out of greed to control oil money contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

He explained that the quest for Biafra’s autonomy was borne out of the desire to liberate the entire black race from subjugation and neocolonialism.

In a later statement released on Wednesday by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the IPOB said the freedom of Biafra meant freedom of the black race.

The statement assured persecuted indigenous communities of their safety and protection under an independent Biafra.

The statement read: “We want to inform the Christian communities in Northern Nigeria that they have nothing to worry about in a disintegrated Nigeria. Our leader made this solemn pledge during his live broadcast on March 8, 2021, during which he also assured them that they will be granted automatic settlement rights in the new Biafra when Nigeria finally implodes as every other failed state before it has done.

“Biafra will not allow Northern Christians who are currently at the mercy of marauding terrorists to be roasted by those eager to decimate indigenous communities of Northern Nigeria.

“Our leader has assured them under divine oath that any Northern Christian willing to live in Biafra land can come and settle. Northern Christians shall be granted political asylum in Biafra to pursue their legitimate careers.

“He equally promised to give free oil and gas to Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, the Gambia and other countries in West Africa and Africa at large.

“This is to prove to them that the agitation for Biafra autonomy is not driven by the quest to control oil money. Rather our struggle for self-rule is borne out of our desire to set the entire black race free from subjugation.

“Biafra wants to have neighbours that are free and peaceful so they can also benefit from our prosperity and enterprise. The independence of Biafra is the beginning of freedom for the black race! An independent Biafra will defend Indigenous communities in Nigeria against Fulanisation and attacks by terrorists.”

