Tambuwal advises PDP to go for power instead of concentrating on zoning

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to concentrate its efforts and strategise on winning elections and getting into power at various levels rather than making the issue of zoning its principal objective and preoccupation.

Tambuwal who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, gave the advise on Tuesday when he met with the caucus of former House of Representatives’ principal officers in Abuja, to intimate them on his presidential ambition.

Tambuwal who has been insistent that the PDP should not zone its presidential ticket to any region of the country, advised the main opposition party to do everything within its power to “gun for and clinch the position of President of the country in the forthcoming election in 2023” instead of making the issue of zoning a key point of debate.

He added that once the Presidency is in its kitty, the party could then decide on how to allocate important positions to deserving members.

“You can share tickets because you can tear it up, but you must plan to win. PDP must accept this reality. The ticket must be balanced, as zoning or any Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket would be dead on arrival and is a recipe for disaster,” Tambuwal said.

While harping on the need to field candidates with the competence, capacity and patriotism, Tambuwal stated:

“I am coming with my pan-Nigerian content, competences in handling federal and governance issues, in addition to having references in all the 360 constituencies in the country who can vouch for me.

“It has never been this bad for governance in this country, therefore, the President we need is one that understands the country, inclusive in his dealings and one that will allow the rule of law to flourish,” Tambuwal said, explaining that he has all the qualities and what the other aspirants in the PDP lack.

