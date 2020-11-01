Tambuwal assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has assigned portfolios to the three newly appointed commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Malam Muhammad Bello, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Sokoto, said Malam Mainasara Ahmad was posted to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning while Abubakar Maikudi will take charge in the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

Bashir Gorau was posted to the Ministry of Sports and Youths Development while the former commissioner in the ministry has been redeployed to the Ministry of Land and Housing.

Tambuwal inaugurated the new commissioners last Wednesday.

