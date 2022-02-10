Tambuwal charges Buhari on credible 2023 elections

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Thursday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the conduct of credible elections in 2023.

Tambuwal made the call in a chat with journalists after a meeting with the former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, in Kaduna.

He urged Buhari to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conducting credible elections next year.

The governor said: “That is becoming our national anthem, unity all the way. It’s only when we are united that we can have a very strong force.

“As I said before, the head of the electoral umpire INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has only one option. That option is to leave a lasting legacy. From my knowledge, he is from a very good family background.

“So he needs to actually make sure that he did not soil his family history and his own personal history by ensuring he conducts a free and fair election.

“Even President Muhammadu Buhari himself, despite all the failures that we are seeing in this administration, the only legacy that is left for him is to ensure he conducts the free, fair and credible elections. Same way as President Goodluck Jonathan did ensure and handed over to him in 2015.”

