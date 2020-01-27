Tambuwal dethrones Dickson as new PDP govs’ forum chairman

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has been appointed as the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

He was appointed for the position during the party’s 88th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata plaza, Abuja.

Tambuwal by the appointment will replace the outgoing governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson as the PDP Governors’ Forum chairman.

Read also: Amotekun has shown that restructuring is inevitable —Bakare

Dickson’s tenure will elapse by February 3, 2020.

His replacement with Tambuwal was contained in a statement issued by Mohammad Bello, special adviser to the Sokoto governor.

According to Bello, the choice of Tambuwal was unanimously accepted by all the governors in attendance at the NEC meeting.

Join the conversation

Opinions