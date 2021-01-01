Tambuwal dissolves 23 local council caretaker committees in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday dissolved the caretaker committees in the 23 local government councils in the state.

The governor dissolved the committees after a meeting with the sole administrators in the councils in Sokoto.

He expressed gratitude to the committees for the support and encouragement given to his administration in the last two years.

Tambuwal said: “Due process is that sole administrators in local government councils can only be in office for six months; now, you have spent two years.

“I’m aware that some of you will want to contest for elections, I wish you all the best. Whether you return or not, we will continue to engage you whenever the need arises.”

He added that the state Electoral Commission (SOSIEC) had been appropriately briefed and was planning for new elections.

The former Sole Administrator of Sokoto North Local Government Council, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity and privilege given to them to serve their respective local councils.

Ibrahim said: “We will continue to remain with you at all times because we have since realised that your intentions and dispositions are for the collective good of the people of the state.”

