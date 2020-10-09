Tambuwal reacts to reports of him declaring for 2023 presidency with Wike as running mate

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has reacted to reports that he had declared to run for president in 2023 with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as his running mate.

The report of the former House of Representatives Speaker’s 2023 presidential ambition is being circulated on social media.

But in a statement on Thursday through his media aide, Muhammad Bello, Tambuwal denied the claim, insisting he had not declared any intention for any position in 2023.

“Governor Tambuwal has not declared his political intention in recent times, so the news about his running for the highest political office is a figment of the imagination of some overzealous social media activists.

“For this reason, the governor dissociates himself from such fabricated misinformation and misleading reportage,” Bello said.

He added that Governor Tambuwal’s focus remained to ensure good governance and to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Sokoto.

