Politics
Tambuwal signs Sokoto 2023 budget of N189bn
The Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has signed the state’s 2023 budget of N189 billion.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.
Tambuwal expressed happiness at the cordial working relationship between the Executive and state House of Assembly since he assumed office in 2015.
READ ALSO: 2023: Tambuwal dismisses rumours on suspension of PDP presidential campaign
He said the lawmakers had demonstrated an uncommon commitment and patriotism for the development of the state.
He particularly commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Assembly for working together with their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts in the interest of the state.
Earlier in his address, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Aminu Achida said he was impressed with the 2022 budget performance despite the financial problems faced by the country and the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...