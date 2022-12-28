Tambuwal signs Sokoto 2023 budget of N189bn

The Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has signed the state’s 2023 budget of N189 billion.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Tambuwal expressed happiness at the cordial working relationship between the Executive and state House of Assembly since he assumed office in 2015.

He said the lawmakers had demonstrated an uncommon commitment and patriotism for the development of the state.

He particularly commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Assembly for working together with their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts in the interest of the state.

Earlier in his address, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Aminu Achida said he was impressed with the 2022 budget performance despite the financial problems faced by the country and the state.

