News
Tambuwal’s aide, Gidado dumps PDP for APC
The Special Adviser to the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
Bashar Abubakar, the media aide to former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Sokoto.
He said Gidado was received into the party by Wamako on Saturday.
READ ALSO:2023: Why I stepped down from PDP presidential race – Tambuwal
The politician, who was a former member of the state House of Assembly, said he dumped the PDP with his supporters due to lack of focus by the party leaders in the state.
He said: “We joined the APC and its leaders so as to team up and rescue Sokoto State from the failed administration of Tambuwal because many promises made were not fulfilled.”
