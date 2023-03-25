Tanker crushes 4 to death in Ogun

At least four people were confirmed dead in an accident in the Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday night.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mrs. Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Abeokuta, a tanker and two cars were involved in the crash.

Okpe blamed the accident on the violation of traffic rules by the tanker driver.

She said: “The tanker driver was trying to make a U-turn at the Lafenwa Roundabout, lost control, and rammed into two vehicles and the fence of a building.

“The deceased persons were standing by the fence before they were trapped.

“The content spilled but was quickly transloaded into another truck with the help of fire service and other traffic managers.”

“The FRSC sector commander is pained over the carelessness of some truck drivers, who refused to consider other road users.

“The remains of the deceased had been taken away by their families for burial.”

