Tanker explodes along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

A tanker conveying 44,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Thursday morning caught fire on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos causing panic among commuters plying the route.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Farinloye said the incident occurred about 9.15 a.m., at Toyota Bus Stop, close to the Oshodi-Airport Road junction and directly in front of the Lagos State Fire Service Station located in the area.

“The tanker crashed on the side with another trailer on motion. The trailer was fully loaded with iron rods.

”It is believed that the two vehicles were trying to outsmart each other before the incident happened,” Mr Farinloye said.

According to him, officials of the fire service have successfully separated the tanker body from the head and are making efforts to put out the inferno.

Mr Farinloye disclosed that no casualty had been confirmed yet from the incident.

The Federal Fire Service, also posted on Twitter that the fire had been subdued.

“Update:The tanker fire situation at Toyota Bus stop, along Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Lagos State has been brought under control.”

