Metro
Tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, three persons injured
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday, revealed that a fuel tanker exploded near Berger Yard along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, injuring three persons in the process.
This was disclosed by the FRSC Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident.
Umar also said the three injured persons have been taken to the Idera hospital in Sagamu town.
While the actual cause of the tanker explosion is yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report, the official said a vehicle was burnt.
Read also: Chaos as five die, four injured in ghastly Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
He advised motorists to remain calm, disciplined, and cooperate with traffic managers to avoid a secondary explosion.
”FRSC Ogun Sector Command wishes to inform the motoring public on the traffic situation along Lagos-Ibadan expressway of a burning tanker laden with gas that resulted to fire incident around Danco.
”FRSC rescue team and fire service are fully on the ground managing the situation. Traffic has been diverted to avoid ‘secondary crash’. Motorists are advised to remain calm, disciplined, and cooperate with traffic managers,” he said.
