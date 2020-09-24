TANKER EXPLOSION: Kogi gov, Bello declares two days of mourning | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has declared two days of mourning over the deadly tanker explosion at the Felele area of Lokoja, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday which was signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

He urged residents of the state to use the period for a sober reflection as well as pray for the victims and their relations, adding that Governor Bello was deeply touched by the incident.

”In this time of grief, we urge the people to be deep in sober reflection and stand together for one another to pull out of the agonising loss.

“Road users are urged to always act responsibly to avoid accidents, while reaffirming government commitment towards the safety and well-being of the people , Fanwo said.

He added that government will carry out full investigations into the accident to determine the immediate and remote causes.

“The Kogi government wishes to assure families that lost loved ones and those whose houses were affected of support at this trying moment.

“We also call on relevant federal agencies to provide relief materials to support what the state government shall be providing.

“Our hearts are with the affected families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he said.

No fewer than 10 persons were confirmed dead after the petrol tanker exploded on Wednesday morning.

It was learnt that the tanker lost control and rammed into oncoming vehicles.

Some of the victims included Kogi polytechnic students and a primary school pupil.

