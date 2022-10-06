Metro
Tanker explosion leaves 2 dead, 3 maimed, 12 vehicles damaged in Ogun
A tanker explosion on Thursday morning at a section of the Sango Tollgate on the Lagos-Abeokuta Road has left two people burnt to death, three others maimed, and 12 vehicles damaged.
The accident occurred at the Ilo Awela section of the road.
Mrs. Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirming the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said that men of the fire service were contacted immediately and the area was cordoned to prevent a secondary crash.
Read also: Panic as petrol tanker explodes in Ogun community
“FRSC carried out a rescue operation at about 1:30 am Thursday morning involving a Tanker laden with PMS (Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol) while ascending Ilo Awela slope adjoining Abeokuta– Lagos section of the expressway, fell and went into flame.
“At 4: 05 am, a total of 12 vehicles were involved. They comprised three luxurious buses, four tricycles, three motorcycles, one yellow bus and a tanker.
“A total of three persons were rescued to Ota General hospital; two male adults and only female adult seriously burnt,” she said.
She added that two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been evacuated from the scene.
