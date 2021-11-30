Tanko Yakasai counsels South-East on what to do if it wants the presidency in 2023

A founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Tanko Yakasai has said the South-East region must reach out to other regions if the zone wants the 2023 presidency.

According to him, something was lacking in the way the South-East region was treating the quest for the 2023 presidency.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight on Monday, Yakasai, explained that the missing ingredient in the region’s drive to lead the country in 2023, was the dearth of constructive engagement with other regions.

The elder statesman admitted that he was a strong supporter of a president from the South after Buhari.

He said: “The quarrel is that this is not something that you just stay at home and think that people will come to your house to dash it to you.

“You have to show interest, you have to be serious, you have to try to convince people that you are really up to the task.”

Yakasai stressed that there was a certain uncertainty in Nigeria about the position of the South-East especially because of the region’s handling of Nnamdi Kanu and his ideas.

He bemoaned that the attention given to Kanu within the region was stirring doubt and causing people to wonder if truly the South-East was ready to produce a credible candidate that would serve Nigeria with all his/her heart.

He tasked the region to reach out to other regions to garner support for its goal to be achieved when the polls come around.

