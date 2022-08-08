Tanzanian police releases singer Kiss Daniel after concert no-show

The Nigerian singer, Oluwatobi Daniel aka Kizz Daniel, has been released by police operatives in Tanzania following his arrest on Monday afternoon.

The singer was arrested over his failure to perform on stage at a scheduled concert on Sunday.

Kiss Daniel was held at the Oyster Bay Police Station, Civil Police in Dar es Salaam after he failed to show up for a paid performance in the East African country.



As part of his Afro Classic World Tour, Kizz Daniel was slated to perform at the Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena in Tanzania on Sunday night.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle on Monday, said: “His (Kiss Daniel) legal team will however report back to the police tomorrow while he will subsequently return to Nigeria.”

UPDATE:

Kizz Daniel @KizzDaniel has been released. His legal team will however report back to the police tomorrow while he will subsequently return to Nigeria. — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) August 8, 2022

