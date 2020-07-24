Tanzania’s ex president Benjamin William dies at 81

Ex President Benjamin William Mkapa of Tanzania has died on Friday. The news as announced in a brief television broadcast by President John Magufuli disclosed that Mkapa died in the hospital where he was admitted.

“I call on all Tanzanians to receive the news of his death and to pray for Mzee Mkapa. More information will be released but Mzee Mkapa is no more,” President Magufuli said.

Mr Mkapa had led Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 before handing over to Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

Read also: Tanzania now free of COVID-19 –President Magufuli

He was known for leading several peace mediation efforts and was part of the Panel of Eminent African Personalities, led by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, which ended the post-election violence after the highly disputed elections in December 27, 2007.

The former president also mediated talks between the Burundi government and opposition in 2016, aimed at ending a long political crisis.

A seven-day mourning period has been declared by the President of Tanzania during which all flags in the country will be flown at half-mast.

Join the conversation

Opinions