Tanzania’s Windowshoppi launches to boost local commerce. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Tanzania’s Windowshoppi launches to boost local commerce

Windowshoppi, a Tanzanian image-sharing startup, has launched its app to allow users post photos, add locations, and recommend products.

The development comes as the startup looks to boost local commerce with new product rollouts in the new year.

Earlier founded in 2020, Windowshoppi is designed to allow visual discovery of products.

Speaking on the development, Co-founder, Amri Idrisa, described the app as a combination of Instagram and Pinterest.

He said: “Windowshoppi is an image-sharing app that is designed to enable users to discover lifestyle inspiration, share images and make recommendations of products they like, businesses around them, and places to visit.

“Users can add location and link to their post. The app has an in-app browser that enables users to open links without leaving the app.”

Tech Trivia: What language was designed to create virtual worlds on the web?

A XML

B C#

C VRML

D XHTML

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Kenya’s fintech startup, Paylend, raises $2m seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

2. Waste innovation challenge opens call for applications

Startups from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa have been invited to apply for five challenges aimed at harnessing the power of innovators to reduce waste.

Run by KTN Global Alliance Africa, the challenge is a six-year project funded by UK Aid through the Innovate UK Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

According to the board, the long-term ambition of the project is to promote job creation, inclusive growth and poverty reduction through knowledge transfer, skills building and opportunities to support businesses and innovations that deliver scalable impact and sustainable economies.

KTN Global Alliance Africa harnesses the collective power of innovators in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the UK to drive positive change and create value.

Top candidates in the challenge will be selected to pitch their ideas to companies seeking pitched solutions.

Meanwhile, the body will reward the most promising solution providers for each challenge with US$34,000 in seed funding to develop their concept into a prototype or pilot.

3. Indian e-commerce startup, Udaan, closes $250 million

Udaan, an Indian commerce startup, has announced closing $250 million as it looks to accelerate its scaling efforts while preparing to explore the public markets.

The startup, headquartered in Bengaluru, raised $200 million via a convertible note and an additional $50 million as debt.

Speaking on the development, chief financial officer Aditya Pande explained that the new raiser brought about 5 new marquee investors onboard for the startup.

He said: “We are excited and glad to share that we have 5 new marquee investors coming onboard the Udaan juggernaut, as part of our recently concluded convertible note financing.

“This round was oversubscribed 2x and also saw participation from our existing investors, including those who bought into the company through the secondary (ESOP) round in H1 2021.”

The new financing “reflects our ‘broadening the capitalization strategy’ as we architect our journey for public markets and thereafter.

“With this convertible offering, we, as a company, have started building a complete new muscle in our finance function – which we will continue to strengthen as we go forward.

“With this note, the total funds raised by Udaan through debt and convertible note through just the last quarter of 2021 has crossed USD 250 Million, setting us up well to continue executing our strategic agenda.”

Trivia Answer: VRML

Stands for “Virtual Reality Modeling Language.” If you think this has something to do with HTML, you’re right. While HTML is the format for Web page production, VRML is a 3D navigation specification, which enables the creation of interactive 3D Web sites.

With VRML, visitors can take virtual tours through buildings and view three-dimensional models of cars directly from their Web browsers. Though the technology was created by Silicon Graphics and Intervista Software a number of years ago, it still is not widely used.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now