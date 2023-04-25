Taraba APC expels guber aspirant, Senator-elect

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expelled a governorship aspirant of the party in the 2023 elections, David Sabo Kente, over alleged anti-party activities.

The Senator-elect for the Taraba South senatorial district, David Jumkuta, was also suspended by the party for allegedly working against the party during the elections.

The expulsion of the duo was announced by the state Chairman of the party, Elsudi Ibrahim, during a press conference held on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital, who told Sabo-Kente to stop parading himself as a member of the party, and also recommended that Jumkuta should also be expelled by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party

Ibrahim insisted that he remains the chairman of the party after he was reinstated by an appeals court against the controversies of a vote of no confidence passed against him by some members of the state working committee.

In a statement at the end of the press parley made available to journalists, Ibrahim said:

”You will recall that sometimes in July 2022, the Executives of APC Kente Ward of Wukari Local Government Area wrote the Chairman of APC Wukari LGA calling for the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente on series of allegations and offences against the party as enshrined in the party constitution 2022 as amended.

”You will equally recall that the APC Wukari LGA severally invited Chief David Sabo Kente to defend himself on the allegations leveled against him by the APC of his Ward but refused to honour their invitations and abused them instead.

”On 12th August 2022, the APC Wukari Local Government wrote a letter to the State APC on the above complaints. Having investigated and confirmed that all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps have been satisfactory followed by both the Ward and Local Government level of the party in Kente and Wukari Local Government;

”The State working Committee in its sitting on Thursday, 20th April, 2023, exercised its powers under Article 13.9 iv of the party constitution ratify the decision of the APC Wukari Local Government Area.

”For avoidance of doubt, Chief David Sabo Kente S)stands expelled from the All Progressives Congress and should stop parading himself as a Member of the Party hence forth.

”You will also recall that on 21-3-2023 the APC Fete Ward of Takum L.G.A leveled some offenses against the party by the Senator-Elect for Southern Taraba State, Hon. Jimkuta S.U David.

“The APC Takum Local Government Constituted a 5-man Disciplinary Committee who invited Hon. Jimkuta S.U David but he refused to Honour the invitation.

“The report of the Disciplinary Committee was submitted to APC Takum Local Government who in turn expelled Hon. Jimkuta S.U David from APC.

“In line with article 13.9 (iv) of the APC constitution 2022 as amended, the State working Committee sat on 20th April, 2023, and hereby ratify the action of the APC Takum Local Government with slight modification in line with 21.5 (h), (ii) by suspending him from the party but recommending to the National Executive Committee for his expulsion from the party for the plethora of offences he is found guilty of.

“Hon. Jimkuta S.U David Stands suspended from the party henceforth.”

