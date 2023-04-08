Politics
Taraba APC expels Senator-elect Jimkuta over ‘gross’ anti-party activities
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Taraba State chapter, has expelled Senator-elect of Taraba South Senatorial District, David Jimkuta.
The expulsion was contained in a circular signed by 21 out of 27 Takum Local Government executive members of the party.
Jimkuta was said to have been expelled based on alleged gross anti-party activities.
The party’s council chairman, Hon. Sirajo Sallau, in a letter dated April 7th, 2023, noted that the expulsion followed due deliberation of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate the allegations leveled against the Senator-elect.
Jimkuta, however, dismissed the expulsion document, saying non-APC members signed it.
“Those who signed the purported expulsion document are not members of the party. So, I don’t care,” he said.
READ ALSO: Again, Court annuls Taraba APC governorship primary
The letter read partly: “The Takum Local Government executive committee of our party, after due deliberation of the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against Hon. Jimkuta David as provided under article 21(B) (i) -(vi) of the All Progressives Congress, as recommended by the disciplinary committee found Jimkuta guilty of the allegations.
“The anti-party activities forming the bases of this action include; sponsorship and openly campaigning for a rival political party, the People’s Democratic Party in Taraba state and its governorship candidate.
“Open express and tacit denunciation of the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate and open canvassing of votes for the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate.”
