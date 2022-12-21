Politics
Taraba Assembly gets new speaker, as Kunini resigns for ‘personal reasons’
The Taraba State House of Assembly has elected John Bonzena as the new Speaker during an emergency sitting on Wednesday.
Bonzena, who is from Zing State Constituency, took over the House following the resignation of the former Speaker, Joseph Kunini, on personal reasons.
The letter of resignation of the former Speaker was read by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hammanadama Burkunu, during the sitting.
Bonzena, who spoke to journalists after the sitting, said the former speaker voluntarily resigned.
The newly elected speaker promised to do his best to uplift the core objectives of the House for maximum development in the state.
See his resignation letter below:
