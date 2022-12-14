Taraba Assembly passes 2023 budget of N173bn

The Taraba State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the 2023 budget of N173 billion presented by Governor Darius Ishaku.

The passage of the budget followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary.

However, the lawmakers pegged the budget at N173,234 billion, adding N500 million as extra-budgetary spending.

In his address, the Speaker of the House, Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini, said the N500m added to the budget would address the needs of the State Independent Electoral Commission which was not allocated any funds in the 2023 budget.

The speaker said: “The budget is a transitional one and the government will want to complete all ongoing projects, so the budget is a realistic one.

“We noticed that TSIEC was not allocated any funds and this government is committed to conducting local government elections periodically, so, there is a need to allocate money to the agency to conduct local government elections.”

