Taraba Assembly proposes stiffer penalty for domestic violence offenders

A bill seeking stringent penalties for perpetrators of domestic violence has scaled through the first reading at the Taraba State House of Assembly.

Speaker of the House, Joseph Kunini, who sponsored the bill disclosed this when he hosted journalists in Jalingo, the state capital.

The bill when passed into law will bring cases of domestic violence in the state to the barest minimum as offenders will be jailed for 14 years without an option of fine.

The speaker said, “In some cases, the ugly trend remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.

“Therefore, violence of whatever nature against the vulnerable individuals in the society must be condemned in all its ramifications.

“I have sponsored the Taraba State Violence and Discrimination Against Persons (Prohibition) Bill 2020 which has undergone first reading and I am passionate to see it passed into law soonest.

“The bill when passed into law will prohibit circumcision of a girl or woman, domestic violence, emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, forced isolation from family and friends, harmful traditional practices, incest, indecent exposure, intimidation, sexual harassment, spousal/partner battery, trafficking, and others,” he said.

