Taraba Assembly re-elects speaker, deputy

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, John Bonzena, has been re-elected by the lawmakers.

Bonzena’s re-election followed the dissolution of the Ninth Assembly and the inauguration of the 10th one during Friday’s plenary session in Jalingo.

He was nominated by the member representing Mbamga Constituency, Abel Peter, and seconded by Angye Josiah from Wukari II Constituency

Bonzena was first elected as speaker of the House in December last year.

The lawmaker representing Bali ll Constituency, Hamman-Adama Abdullahi, was also re-elected as deputy speaker of the Assembly.

Ironically, 20 out of the 24 members of the Assembly are newcomers, with two women securing seats in the parliament for the first time in the history of the state.

