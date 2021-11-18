TARABA ATTACK: Gov Ishaku calls for deployment of military to Cameroon border

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to deploy the military to the state’s long-stretch border with Cameroon.

The governor made the call just 24 hours after Cameroonian separatists known as Ambazonian soldiers stormed a village in Taraba and killed 11 persons, including the community’s traditional ruler.

Ishaku, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said Taraba has one of the longest borders with Cameroon.

He stressed the need for the state’s boundary to be manned by security agencies, particularly the military.

The governor said: “Because they (the separatists) are well-armed, they are a separatist group, and when they kill, they run away. So it is not an easy thing, it has to be the military to man the border.”

Ishaku said he had previously asked the military to help secure the borders but received no help.

He, however, disclosed that military and police had moved into the affected community.

