Taraba community chieftaincy crisis claims 13 lives, houses, property burnt

Not less than 13 people have been killed while property and houses worth millions of naira were destroyed as a chieftaincy tussle in Karim-Lamido local government area of Taraba State became bloody on Saturday.

The crisis, according to reports, has been brewing between the Karim Jo and the Wurukun communities following the appointment of a second-class chief for the newly created chiefdom, with the two communities laying claim to the kingship.

According to the reports, the crisis which started during the week, escalated on Saturday following the invitation of soldiers by one of the claimants to the throne, to intimidate and harass youths from a rival community.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday morning, said a reinforcement of mobile policemen, as well as regular policemen from nearby local councils, have been deployed to the area.

Usman however, disputed with the casualty figure saying it was two deaths recorded.

The PPRO who said normalcy has been restored to the troubled council area, said apart from the policemen, several soldiers have also been drafted to the council.

