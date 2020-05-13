Taraba discharges 6 of its 17 covid-19 cases

Taraba State government said it had treated and discharged six out of the 17 COVID-19 cases so far recorded in the state.

The state Information Commissioner, who is also a member of the state’s technical Committee on COVID-19, Danjuma Adamu revealed this during a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, the patients were discharged on Tuesday after they tested negative for the virus.

Adamu, noting that those still in isolation were receiving needed care, called on residents of the state to ensure they observe all precautionary measures put in place to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He added that the state government remained committed in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus currently ravaging the world.

