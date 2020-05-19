Taraba discharges all COVID-19 patients, records zero fatality

The Taraba State Government on Tuesday said all active COVID-19 cases in the state have fully recovered and they have been discharged.

The state government stated this in a state wide broabroadcast by the Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, adding that the state also recorded zero fatality from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manu however noted that the state is still at risk of the present pandemic if all precautionary measures are flouted.

He said: “It is important for me to say that even with the present zero active cases of Coronavirus infection in the state, we cannot yet say that we are completely free of the risk of infection.

“We must, therefore, remain committed to those international protocols introduced by the World Health Organisation and which have been domesticated to serve our needs and purpose in the state.

“That means our people must continue to rigidly wash their hands regularly, wipe their hands with sanitizer, maintain social distancing, wear facemasks, avoid handshakes, and observe the lockdown order introduced by the state government.

“These are responsibilities which every individual must accept as their own contribution to the effort of the government to protect them against the pandemic.”

The Deputy Governor also revealed that the state government would remain proactive by acquiring more testing facilities to scale up its testing capacity.

He further announced the reopening of worship centres following the review of the lockdown which now allows human and vehicular from Friday to Sunday between the hours of 8 am to 6 pm, while maintaining that the “lockdown remains in force on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“Inter-state movements are still restricted and violators will be severely penalised,” he added.

The Deputy Governor also announced the formation of a committee on the distribution of face masks and sanitation materials to Jumu’at mosques to be chaired by the commissioner for the environment, Dr. Kabir Ibrahim Getso.

The ethnic nationalities in the state will also constitute a similar committee to ensure the distribution of sanitation materials and the observance of Covid-19 protocol in their various churches.

