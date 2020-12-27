Taraba doctors embark on indefinite strike over lack of PPEs, insecurity

Resident doctors in Taraba State have embarked on an indefinite strike over a lack Proper Protective Equipments (PPE) and the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Saturday by the President of the association in the state, Dr Gabriel Ahmed, who said government has refused to honour its agreement with them.

Dr Ahmed also lamented the exposure of medical personnel to COVID-19, while noting that the total number of resident doctors in the state was not up to 90.

He said; “Doctors are not happy with the inadequate supply of personal protective equipment, non-implementation of the reversed hazard allowance and COVID-19 inducement allowance, and non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

“We are also not happy about the kidnapping and killing of our colleagues, and failure to ensure pay parity among doctors and medical internship training,” Dr Ahmed added.

This came days after Governor Darius Ishaku presented the state’s 2021 budget estimate of N139,460,435,961.80 to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

