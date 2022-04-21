Taraba explosions death toll rises to six

Three additional victims of Tuesday’s explosion at a cattle market in Taraba State have died in hospital.

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) went off at a bar joint located inside the cattle market in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state and killed three people on Tuesday evening.

At least 19 other persons sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Read also: Three die in Taraba market blast

The figure brought to six the number of people killed in the blasts.

The Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in a statement on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

The spokesman for the state police command, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the new casualties to journalists on Thursday in Jalingo.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now