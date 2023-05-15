Taraba Gov, Ishaku, denies allegations of collecting N2bn for vehicles

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has denied allegations that the sum of N2 billion had been approved for the purchase of luxury vehicles for him, his deputy, and their wives as severance packages.

According to the reports, Governor Ishaku had approved the sum for the purchase of luxury vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives.

The online newspaper who quoted a source wrote:

“Governor Darius Ishaku, in our last SEC meeting, asked the council to approve a memo he presented for the purchase of vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives and it was speedily approved without any argument.”

The report noted that the memo presented by the governor indicated that he would get two Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs, two escort Toyota Hilux vans, and a utility vehicle while his wife will get a Land Cruiser SUV all worth N1.3bn.

The Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, according to the report, would receive two lower versions of Land Cruiser SUVs and one escort vehicle while his wife will get one SUV and a utility vehicle.

However, the Governor who denied the report in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, on Sunday, said the report was false and the handiwork of the opposition to tarnish his image.

The statement described the report as “just the imagination of social media writers.”

“There is nothing to it. The story is just the imagination of the social media writers. We don’t want the traditional media to give credence to it,” the statement reads.

